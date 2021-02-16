Hyundai previews Ioniq 5 interior ahead of debut

Hyundai is previewing the interior of the Ioniq 5 crossover prior to the EV's world premiere on Feb. 23.

The teaser photo for the new global EV shows a simple design similar to the "45" EV concept shown at the Frankfurt auto show in 2019. The concept featured a large panel along the dash housing high-definition screens.

In the Ioniq 5 teaser image, there's a two-spoke steering wheel and digital instrument cluster on the driver's side. To the right, there is a infotainment screen. And below it are buttons for media and climate-control functions. A small console separates the front seats.

"Furnished with primarily eco-friendly materials and textiles, the interior design reflects consumers' rising interest in personal transportation that supports well-being as well as demand for more ethical and sustainable products," Hyundai said in a statement.

The center console can slide rearwards, Hyundai said, allowing the driver and passenger to exit from either door when parked in a narrow parking space.

The front seats also have extending leg rests, "that allow passengers to 'relax and recharge' while their vehicle is being recharged," Hyundai said.

The Ioniq 5 is the first EV developed on the dedicated E-GMP global architecture that will be used by Hyundai's Motor Group's three brands: Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. The Ioniq 5 will also be the debut vehicle for Hyundai's new Ioniq subbrand.