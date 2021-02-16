Hyundai previews Ioniq 5 interior ahead of debut

Hyundai is previewing the interior of the Ioniq 5 crossover prior to the EV's world premiere on Feb. 23.

The teaser photo for the new global EV shows a simple design similar to the "45" EV concept shown at the Frankfurt auto show in 2019. The concept featured a large panel along the dash housing high-definition screens.

In the Ioniq 5 teaser image, there's a two-spoke steering wheel and digital instrument cluster on the driver's side. To the right, there is a infotainment screen. And below it are buttons for media and climate-control functions. A small console separates the front seats.

"Furnished with primarily eco-friendly materials and textiles, the interior design reflects consumers' rising interest in personal transportation that supports well-being as well as demand for more ethical and sustainable products," Hyundai said in a statement.

The center console can slide rearwards, Hyundai said, allowing the driver and passenger to exit from either door when parked in a narrow parking space.

The front seats also have extending leg rests, "that allow passengers to 'relax and recharge' while their vehicle is being recharged," Hyundai said.

The Ioniq 5 is the first EV developed on the dedicated E-GMP global architecture that will be used by Hyundai's Motor Group's three brands: Hyundai, Kia and Genesis. The Ioniq 5 will also be the debut vehicle for Hyundai's new Ioniq subbrand.

Hyundai is promising unique packaging benefits from the new EV design.

"This BEV-dedicated platform houses a flat battery that enables a spacious and customizable interior, offering personalized mobility with flexible configurations to comfortably accommodate both passengers and cargo," Hyundai said.

The automaker detailed some of ways the vehicle interior contributes to a lower environmental impact.

"The seats are clad in an eco-processed leather that is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed. Other soft furnishings throughout the cabin consist of textiles derived from sustainable fibers such as sugar cane bio components, wool and poly yarns, as well as material woven from fibers made from recycled PET plastic bottles," the automaker said.

The premier of the Ioniq 5 will come through a live virtual reveal at 2 a.m. EST on Feb. 23.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura
McLaren embarks on deeper electrified future with Artura
Mitsubishi retools core Outlander for 2022
Mitsubishi retools core Outlander for 2022
Hyundai Kona freshened with more tech, N Line trim
Hyundai Kona freshened with more tech, N Line trim
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-15-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive