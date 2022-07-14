High-tech Hyundai Ioniq 6 aims to be Gen Z crowd-pleaser

Hyundai's second dedicated electric vehicle, the Ioniq 6 with sleek, "streamliner" styling, will be aimed at Gen Z buyers who the Korean automaker hopes will appreciate its distinct exterior design, upscale interior and innovative features.

SangYup Lee, who heads up Hyundai's design center, said the Ioniq 6 was created with "perfect harmony between functionality and aesthetics" with an the interior that is "more the living space than the driving space."

Hyundai officials this week released more details about the car, first shown in Korea late last month.

The Ioniq 6's aerodynamic shape offers a drag coefficient of 0.21 and high energy efficiency. Built on Hyundai Motor Group's Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, it is 191 inches long, 74 inches wide and stands 58.8 inches tall. Its 119-inch wheelbase can be supported by either 20- or 19-inch wheels.

A performance "tune-up" system will allow drivers to adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator sensitivity and driveline mode. There also is an interior soundtrack, Electric Active Sound Design, that Hyundai says adds a spaceship-like sound that changes depending on driving status.

The ability to transform the interior from a cockpit into a resting zone or workspace also was also a top goal of designers. The front seats are 30 percent thinner compared with most vehicles, making the cabin roomier.