Ioniq 5 launch puts Hyundai into the EV mix

Although surveys show that most EV buyers want range of more than 250 miles on a single charge, Hyundai is offering a single trim of the Ioniq 5 that comes in at 220 miles of range. The SE Standard Range, with 168 hp, starts at $40,925 with shipping, Hyundai said.

The standard-range model comes with a single motor driving the rear wheels. At launch, the base is the only trim in the U.S. to have the smaller, 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The base Ioniq 5 is priced slightly below the base Volkswagen ID4 electric crossover, starting at $41,190. The base ID4 has greater range at 260 miles but won't charge as quickly on road trips. The base Ford Mustang Mach-E with 230 miles of range starts at $44,995, with shipping.

Both the ID4 and the Mach-E have been well received in the market, with reviewers giving the VW credit for value while the Ford gets the nod for a sporty ride. Early reviews for the Ioniq 5 have also been positive. The EV crossover battle is likely to come down to consumer preferences and availability.

The Ioniq 5 SE trim with the larger 77.4-kWh battery and 303 miles of range starts at $44,875 with delivery fees. That model also has one motor driving the rear wheels, but raises output to 225 hp.

The all-wheel-drive version of the SE with the extended-range battery adds a motor to the front wheels, bumping output to a combined 320 hp. But with the added weight and power, range falls to 256 miles, Hyundai said. The SE awd starts at $48,375 with shipping.