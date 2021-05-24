Hyundai Ioniq 5 targets 300-mile range

LOS ANGELES — Hyundai's first EV on a dedicated platform, the Ioniq 5 compact crossover, will come to the U.S. market in the fall with an extended-range battery targeting 300 miles of range.

The retro-styled vehicle will also come with two years of free charging at Electrify America stations and an optional subscription ownership model. It will face rivals such as the Ford Mach-E, Volkswagen ID4, Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6 from Hyundai's corporate sibling next year.

The global premiere of the Ioniq 5 came in late February, but Hyundai released details on U.S.-bound versions on Monday. Trim specifications and pricing are expected closer to the U.S. launch date. Hyundai said there will be a "pre-reservation" program with unique perks but did not offer details.

Unlike the two battery options that will be offered at launch by the EV6, the Ioniq 5 will initially be offered only with the larger 77.4 kilowatt-hour battery.

The Ioniq 5 will initially be sold in 17 states: the 10 "ZEV" states that follow California's emissions rules, along with Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona. The EV will be rolled out to additional states in 2022. Kia's EV6 goes on sale early next year in all 50 states.

While the Ioniq 5 and EV6 share the E-GMP platform developed by parent company Hyundai Motor Group, Kia is offering a wider number of versions in the U.S. initially with the EV6. Kia will offer a base version with a 58 kilowatt-hour battery as well as several models with the bigger battery.