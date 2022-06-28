Hyundai goes sleek and rounded with new Ioniq 6 EV 'streamliner'

TOKYO -- Hyundai is going sleek and rounded with its next electric vehicle, the Ioniq 6 sedan, tapping a "streamliner" look that diverges from the futuristic angles of the Ioniq 5 hatchback.

In releasing official photos of the Ioniq 6 exterior and interior, Hyundai says the "single-curved aerodynamic profile" delivers the brand's sleekest drag coefficient yet and houses a "cocoon-like cabin." Whereas the Ioniq 5 hatch is chiseled and digital, the Ioniq 6 is more flowing and organic.

"Ioniq 6 implements the Hyundai Look design strategy that gives each model a unique appearance, like chess pieces," Hyundai Motor Co. said in a June 29 news release.

The Ioniq 6 follows the Ioniq 5 as the latest entry in the South Korean automaker's Ioniq family of all-electric vehicles. It will be followed by an Ioniq 7 battery-powered three-row crossover.