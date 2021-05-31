Hyundai eyes subscription program to draw buyers to Ioniq EV

Hyundai is so confident that its new Ioniq 5 crossover will convert on-the-fence buyers to the EV lifestyle that the automaker plans to offer shoppers a few months behind the wheel before making a final decision.

Although Hyundai is still working out the details of its try-and-buy program, preliminary plans are to offer a subscription for one to three months with payments covering the electric vehicle, insurance and maintenance. Hyundai will target potential EV pioneers who first want to see if they can make the transition from a gasoline-powered vehicle.

"When you try before you buy and you find it can work for you in your everyday life, you tend to now want to move toward potentially owning," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America. "We do expect that they'll transition from try to buy."

Hyundai's subscription program is just one element of the brand's full-court press with its first EV on a dedicated platform. Unlike most Asian rivals that have been ho-hum on electric vehicles, Hyundai says it's all in and ready to compete with a wave of mainstream EV crossovers from legacy automakers such as Ford, Volkswagen and Nissan.

The Ioniq 5 rolls in to showrooms this fall in a limited number of states before a nationwide launch next year.