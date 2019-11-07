Hyundai to expand electrified lineup to 13 by 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hyundai plans to expand its offering of electrified vehicles to 13 by 2022 from the current five, the company said Thursday at a news briefing.

Among the six sedans and seven crossovers that will have electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems will be a freshened 2020 Ioniq, which will be unveiled this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and the redesigned Sonata Hybrid that debuts at the Chicago show next year. The remaining vehicles will be rolled out gradually by 2022.

"As the automotive industry evolves to meet the needs of a diverse customer base and environmentally-aware society, we will continue to provide alternative-propulsion options in a variety of product choices," Mike O'Brien, Hyundai Motor America vice president of product, corporate and digital planning, said in a statement. "For consumers seeking forward-thinking and eco-friendly personal transportation options, Hyundai's product line-up meets these criteria and more."

During the presentation at the Hyundai America Technical Center in Superior Township, Mich., O'Brien cited data showing that eco-friendly buyers tend to be college graduates and have higher household incomes than the industry average, $135,761 vs. $91,969, and that a growing number of consumers are considering electric vehicles.