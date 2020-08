LOS ANGELES — Hyundai giveth and Hyundai taketh away with the next-generation Elantra for the 2021 model year.

Last week, it announced the discontinuation of the Elantra GT hatchback and its sporty N Line trim. This week, the Korean automaker confirmed that the new N Line version of the Elantra sedan will be equipped with the GT's 201-hp turbocharged engine, standard six-speed manual gearbox and optional dual-clutch automatic.