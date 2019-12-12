Hyundai diversifies design away from family look

Hyundai will focus more on a typical customer's lifestyle and needs when designing future vehicles, said SangYup Lee, head of the brand's global design center.

Until now, Hyundai's lineup has had a family look, with all cars and light trucks having the same face, Lee said.

The design of new models will have more diversity. The Vision T plug-in hybrid concept, unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month, shows the styling of future Hyundai vehicles, he said.

Hyundai aims to find design elements that can give the brand a signature image, as Audi did 10 years ago with its light styling, Lee said.

Lee hinted that the concept previews the next-generation Tucson crossover. "The show car is a very strong statement. You will be surprised by how close the production car [is] to the Vision T," he said.



The Vision T is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing the brand's evolving "Sensuous Sportiness" global design language.