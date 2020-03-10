Hyundai, aiming to disrupt status quo, resculpts Elantra

LOS ANGELES —  Hyundai isn't ready to give up on small cars, even if some automakers and consumers are.

The company released images of the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra compact sedan prior to a formal introduction next week in Los Angeles, underscoring a more aggressive design direction compared with the clean but somewhat bland outgoing model.

While the Detroit 3 forfeit the territory, Hyundai is the latest automaker following Honda, Toyota and Nissan  attempting to spark new interest in a market segment that remains large but shrank another 16 percent in 2019.

A key element of the exterior design on the 2021 Elantra is the union of three character lines at a single point on the front doors, creating what Hyundai calls its "polyhedral appearance."

"This formation is a daring challenge, which has been avoided in car design, marking Elantra's disrupter spirit," the automaker said in a statement.

On the interior, the focus is on the driver, with side-by-side displays for instrumentation and infotainment.

"Low and wide structures go from the door and connect all the way to the center console, while the large interface consisting of two harmoniously integrated displays elevates the racing-inspired feel of the car," the automaker said.

The redesigned Elantra is longer, lower and wider than the outgoing model, Hyundai said, and features the look of a four-door coupe, with a sloping roof at the rear as part of its "Parametric Dynamics" design theme.

HYUNDAI
Wraparound look

A teaser video shows a vertical light bar at the rear that's similar to the wraparound look on the redesigned 2020 Sonata midsize sedan that went on sale in December. Hyundai has said that its new design philosophy is to create cars and crossovers that have a "family appearance" but that are not just bigger and smaller versions of the same design like Russian dolls. Hyundai likens the differentiation to chess pieces.

The teaser video suggests the Elantra will have the corporate grille just as the Sonata does, but with more fully integrated headlamps and lower air intakes, giving it less of a catfish-like appearance, which has been divisive among some reviewers as too busy for an otherwise handsome design.

Hollywood premiere

The world premiere of the 2021 Elantra will be March 17 in West Hollywood and will be streamed live at 7 p.m. PST, Hyundai said. The automaker didn't give any further details, such as price, on-sale date or engine configurations.

The Elantra is Hyundai's bestselling car globally, with more than 13.8 million sold since its introduction in 1990, the company said. It's also sold under the Avante name in some markets.

U.S. sales of the Elantra, the fourth bestselling compact, fell 13 percent to 175,094 last year. Deliveries dipped to 18,315 in the first two months of 2020 from 20,246 in the same period last year.

