Hummer EV to be unveiled this fall

DETROIT -- General Motors' first battery-electric pickup, the GMC Hummer, will be unveiled this fall after the automaker postponed the May reveal because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hummer could better position GM to compete against off-road rivals, such as the Ford Bronco.

"We look at each brand and are continuing to build on our off-road offerings in GMC as well as Chevrolet. When you look to Hummer, you'll see a true capability," CEO Mary Barra told analysts Wednesday. "We think it's very important to customers, and we'll continue to expand our offerings."