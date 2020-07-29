Hummer EV to be unveiled this fall

DETROIT -- General Motors' first battery-electric pickup, the GMC Hummer, will be unveiled this fall after the automaker postponed the May reveal because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hummer could better position GM to compete against off-road rivals, such as the Ford Bronco.

"We look at each brand and are continuing to build on our off-road offerings in GMC as well as Chevrolet. When you look to Hummer, you'll see a true capability," CEO Mary Barra told analysts Wednesday. "We think it's very important to customers, and we'll continue to expand our offerings."

GM will share details about the Hummer's on- and off-road capabilities closer to the reveal.

The pickup will have multiple driving modes, such as adrenaline and crab modes, GMC said in a statement Wednesday. It will also have ultra-vision cameras, modular sky panels, an infinity roof and the next generation of Super Cruise, GM's driver-assist technology.

Production will begin in the fall of 2021 at Detroit-Hamtramck assembly, which is being retooled for EV manufacturing.

The Hummer will be among the first vehicles powered by GM's proprietary Ultium battery, which will allow for a range of up to 400 miles on a full charge, about 50 percent more than the 259-mile range for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt.

The pickup will have 1,000 hp and go from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds. GM engineers say the truck's electric powertrain will have an estimated torque rating of 11,500 pound-feet.

