How Volvo's Polestar is getting its debut model up to speed

To create that definition the team has had its share of tough decisions to make. A couple stood out when Rydholm, Björnesson, Wallgren and Lundqvist gave me a tour of the car.

“We initially planned to have electronically controlled dampers,” Wallgren said. “It would have been quite typical,” he said of having an active damping systems that could be adjusted from inside the car by choosing a setting on a touchscreen.



“But it didn’t live up to our expectations,” Wallgren said. “What we have is the more hardcore choice.”



The Polestar 1 has a dual flow valve solution from Ohlins that make it possible for the driver to adjust the dampers by plus or minus 20 percent by turning a gold-colored knob that is under the hood of the car.



“It was not an easy decision because there was a lot of market pressure” to have a solution that could be adjusted inside the car, Wallgren said.



Added Björnesson: “We also had already communicated what we were going to use [electronically controlled dampers], but the dual flow valves fit the chassis and the car’s performance much better.”



Another challenge came when picking the tires. Rydholm worked with Pirelli on the specifications. Typically it take two rounds of work to get the compound, layers, tread, etc. to the point where the solution will work. Anything more than that gets very expensive.



Rydholm said Polestar needed four rounds to get the tires to be exactly the way he what them to be.



There was no blowback from Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath on the extra cost.



“That is the beauty of working at this price point,” he said of the 155,000 euro coupe. “If we said that is would improve the performance, we got the OK.”