Honda's new-gen Civic Si refined for 2022

The sporting Civic remains true to its roots with moderate horsepower and a manual-only transmission, but also adds refinements.

LOS ANGELES — The Civic Si has long been the go-to Honda for enthusiasts with its reasonable price, performance upgrades over the standard-issue sedan and a manual-only transmission.

That's still true with the 2022 version built on the redesigned 11th-generation body, although Honda isn't offering a power bump as might be expected.

Honda calls the updated Si "the best-handling, best-equipped and most fun-to-drive" ever -- even though peak horsepower has slipped to 200 hp from 205 hp in the previous generation. The automaker said that the power curve on the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is more useful than before, with peak torque coming at lower revs.

Often, automakers add horsepower to sport-trim models from generation to generation to declare them the quickest ever. Of course, there is the track-ready Civic Type R for buyers willing to pay significantly more for a power boost.

The 2022 Si, on sale later this year, also benefits from an improved six-speed gearbox with a standard rev-matching system taken from the Type R.

"The net result of these changes is a notably richer and more engaging driving experience, made even more so with substantial dynamics improvements," Honda Motor Co. said in a Tuesday statement.

The Si benefits from a much-improved interior and exterior styling from the updated platform, with cleaner lines and a more mature look compared with the outgoing generation.

"Sporty design cues unique to the Civic Si add attitude to the sport sedan while functional aerodynamic aids improve its performance," Honda said in the statement. "Si's new upper front bumper design is more aggressive, and its rear bumper has been reshaped to reveal two large oval exhaust tips."

Inside, the Si has unique sport seats with built-in head restraints and better shoulder and thigh support, Honda said. Materials are improved over lower-trim models and the Si features sport pedals, red contrast stitching throughout the front cabin and Si-specific red trim on the Civic's metal, honeycomb dash panel.

Pricing was not announced.

U.S. sales of the Civic improved 7.8 percent to 216,575 through the first nine months of the year, although September deliveries fell 30 percent amid tight inventories.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

