Honda's new-gen Civic Si refined for 2022

LOS ANGELES — The Civic Si has long been the go-to Honda for enthusiasts with its reasonable price, performance upgrades over the standard-issue sedan and a manual-only transmission.

That's still true with the 2022 version built on the redesigned 11th-generation body, although Honda isn't offering a power bump as might be expected.

Honda calls the updated Si "the best-handling, best-equipped and most fun-to-drive" ever -- even though peak horsepower has slipped to 200 hp from 205 hp in the previous generation. The automaker said that the power curve on the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is more useful than before, with peak torque coming at lower revs.