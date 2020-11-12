Honda to show 11th-gen Civic sedan Nov. 17 on Twitch

2022 Honda Civic prototype teaser

LOS ANGELES — Honda plans to present a prototype version of the 11th-generation Civic compact sedan on the streaming platform Twitch next week, prior to its arrival in U.S. showrooms in late spring 2021 as a 2022 model, the automaker said Thursday.

Honda said in a press release that it will give a first glimpse of the redesigned sedan in prototype form on Tuesday, Nov. 17, live on Honda's Head2Head Twitch channel. Twitch is a gaming and live-streaming platform popular for esports competition.

The world debut will feature an exclusive performance by recording artist Cordae, the company said. Honda is a major esports sponsor and promotes the Civic as a key entry vehicle for young people, first-time buyers and multicultural shoppers.

Honda released a teaser photo and short video of the next-gen Civic prototype that imagines the vehicle through a geometric looking glass. In the video, various pieces of the Civic are shown as it takes shape.

The automaker had been expected to show the next-gen Civic sedan at the Detroit auto show in June, but the coronavirus shutdowns in the U.S. scrapped those plans. The hatchback version of the Civic typically lags the sedan version by several months. Honda has ended production of the Civic coupe.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Rivian prices Launch Edition versions of R1T pickup, R1S SUV
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Rivian prices Launch Edition versions of R1T pickup, R1S SUV
Rivian prices Launch Edition versions of R1T pickup, R1S SUV
Ferrari's SF90 Stradale hybrid supercar gets convertible version
Ferrari's SF90 Stradale hybrid supercar gets convertible version
2021 Toyota Sienna: No longer a runner-up
2021 Toyota Sienna: No longer a runner-up
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 11-9-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive