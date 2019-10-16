Honda readies next-gen Fit, but not for U.S.

Honda released a fairly revealing teaser photo for the next generation of the Fit subcompact it will present at the Tokyo Motor Show this month. But the automaker is also making it fairly obvious that the hatch won't be coming to the U.S. for the time being.

The fourth-generation Fit, called the Jazz in Europe and other markets, drops the angular look of the current model for rounder lines and a more traditional shape. Spy images had already revealed a stubby nose and more vertical rear hatch in place of the sloping lines in the outgoing model.

In a press release Wednesday, Honda referred to the car exclusively as the Jazz and said it would be offered in Europe with a hybrid powertrain as the only offering. The automaker promised "strong and effortless driving performance and impressive fuel economy."

Honda has declined to comment on whether the car is coming to the U.S. The automaker is offering its greenest cars in Europe for the time being — such as the upcoming E electric runabout — even as it adds more hybrid options in the U.S. on larger vehicles such as the coming CR-V hybrid crossover.

Honda said earlier this year that it plans to electrify 100 percent of its auto sales in Europe by 2025. When the redesigned Jazz is presented in Tokyo on Oct. 23, the automaker will also release an updated version of its "Electric Vision" plan for Europe at an event in Amsterdam, the company said.

The lack of a redesigned Fit for the U.S. market could suggest that Honda will leave the segment and end production of the current Fit at its plant in Mexico. Sales of the Fit in the U.S. have fallen 17 percent through September, to 27,268 units.