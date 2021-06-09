Honda previews next-gen Civic hatchback

LOS ANGELES — Honda is previewing the redesigned Civic hatchback prior to its June 23 global debut with a new teaser image. The hatch is based on the 11th-generation Civic compact sedan that debuted in late April.

The 2022 Civic hatchback will be built in the U.S. for the first time at Honda's Greensburg, Ind., assembly plant and go on sale later this year. The hatch was previously imported from the U.K.

The Civic hatchback will showcase European-inspired exterior styling, "enhanced five-door versatility" and will keep the option of a six-speed manual transmission, Honda said Wednesday.

The hatchback will be introduced during a virtual concert on June 23 at 9 p.m. EDT on a Honda Youtube channel.

Pricing for the hatchback was not announced.

The specifications for the five-door model are not expected to stray much from the Civic sedan, given that the two share a platform.

Honda outlined the sedan's new features nearly two months ago, but won't release pricing until the car goes on sale June 16.

The 2022 Civic sedan offers an all-digital instrument panel, a sport driving mode, a premium Bose stereo system and a metal honeycomb accent across the dash as part of a simplified interior design.

The Civic sedan is the first of Honda's redesigned models to feature a simplified interior that minimizes clutter and driver distractions while providing easy access to controls for infotainment, climate and other functions.

The Civic sedan offers new options on the high-level Touring trim, such as the all-digital instrument display measuring 10.2 inches, new 9-inch infotainment touch screen and a Bose premium sound system.

On the lower LX and Sport trims, the standard 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine produces the same 158 hp as the outgoing model but comes with a standard idle-stop system and new catalytic converter design to improve fuel efficiency by 1 mpg in city driving, according to EPA estimates.

On the higher EX and Touring trims, the Civic sedan comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 180 hp, for a 6-hp increase over the outgoing model, Honda said. The turbo engine also gains 1 mpg in the city cycle, Honda said.

While the Civic sedan sells in greater quantities than the hatchback, Honda considers the five-door an alternative to a crossover, offering somewhat similar utility with sportier handling and a lower price.