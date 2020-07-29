Honda Odyssey undergoes mild makeover

Honda's Odyssey minivan is getting a mild freshening for 2021 with a restyled grille and front bumper along with additional standard safety equipment.

Also new is a rear-seat reminder that can be paired with an optional camera system for checking the back seats from the infotainment screen.

While the segment continues to shrink, Honda and select remaining brands view minivans as key vehicles to draw and retain customers, notably young families, even as prices for some high-end models near $50,000.

The Odyssey was the No. 2 seller among minivans in 2019, behind the Dodge Grand Caravan and ahead of the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is dropping the Grand Caravan, which launched the segment in the early 1980s, while Toyota has overhauled the Sienna for 2021.

The updated Odyssey, which goes on sale Monday, now is equipped with second-row seats that fold nearly flat, which creates more cargo space and makes removing them easier, Honda said in a press release. EX and higher trims receive restyled seats and three-color floor mats.