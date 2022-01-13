Next-gen Honda HR-V projects rugged image

Teaser sketches suggest the 2023 Honda HR-V, unique to North America, will have more rugged exterior styling than the outgoing model.

Honda Motor Co. is gearing up for the launch this year of the next-gen HR-V subcompact crossover in the U.S., and teaser sketches suggest it will have more rugged exterior styling than the outgoing model.

When Honda rolled out a redesigned 2022 model for global markets last year, it said North America would have to wait for a unique version. The subcompact crossover, called the Vezel elsewhere, was launched as a standard hybrid in Japan and Europe.

Honda is calling 2022 "the year of the crossover" in North America, as it seeks to increase light-truck sales to satisfy consumer demand and capture higher transaction prices.

The automaker recently freshened the Passport midsize crossover with more off-road styling.

Honda said the second-generation HR-V will launch in the U.S. this year as a 2023 model. Although the vehicle is uniquely styled for North America, Honda did not offer any mechanical details.

Honda is planning a bigger push into hybrids, but not on all vehicles.

The current HR-V in the U.S. dates from the 2016 model year, when the nameplate debuted in response to growing consumer interest in small crossovers. The 2022 model has a 141-hp engine and optional all-wheel drive. Pricing starts at $23,095 with shipping.

Last year, Honda sold 137,090 HR-Vs for a 63 percent year-over-year increase and an all-time record, the company said, making it the top-selling subcompact crossover in the U.S.

It is also Honda's third-bestselling crossover in the U.S., behind the CR-V and Pilot.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for 3.1-mile vertical climb
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
worldrecord-MAIN_i.jpg
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets world record for 3.1-mile vertical climb
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone rumbles into luxury pickup space
BME iX Flow concept web.jpg
BMW wants to let you change your car's color with the touch of a button
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-10-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive