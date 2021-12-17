Teasing Civic Type R

Honda is getting closer to launching a redesigned top-of-the-line Civic Type R next year. Company images of a camouflaged prototype testing in Japan reveal flared fenders, a widened stance and sizable aerodynamic features. The car boasts triple exhausts and a massive rear wing — staples of the Type R franchise. Honda has said the next Civic Type R, like the redesigned Civic Si, will be manual-only. Enthusiasts have also spotted red Brembo brake calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and what appears to be an intercooler in the lower grille of the prototype based on images released by Honda.