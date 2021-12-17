Teasing Civic Type R

Honda has said the next Civic Type R, like the redesigned Civic Si, will be manual-only.

Honda is getting closer to launching a redesigned top-of-the-line Civic Type R next year. Company images of a camouflaged prototype testing in Japan reveal flared fenders, a widened stance and sizable aerodynamic features. The car boasts triple exhausts and a massive rear wing — staples of the Type R franchise. Honda has said the next Civic Type R, like the redesigned Civic Si, will be manual-only. Enthusiasts have also spotted red Brembo brake calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and what appears to be an intercooler in the lower grille of the prototype based on images released by Honda.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ioniq 5 launch puts Hyundai into the EV mix
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
IONIQ-MAIN_i.jpg
Ioniq 5 launch puts Hyundai into the EV mix
Mercedes EQXX 2021.jpg
Mercedes teases EQXX coupe-styled EV
SIERRAEV-MAIN_i.jpg
GMC to unwrap Sierra Denali EV in 2022
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive