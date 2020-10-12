Honda Accord updates focus on front end, hybrid model

LOS ANGELES — The Honda Accord midsize sedan undergoes a mild refresh for the 2021 model year, mostly focused on front exterior styling across all trims and power-delivery improvements to the hybrid model.

The base LX trim of the gasoline model gets a $500 price increase to $25,725, including shipping. The 2021 model goes on sale Tuesday.

Exterior styling changes include a wider, restyled grille with better integration of the radar unit used for safety and driver-assistance features, Honda said Monday.

On higher trims, there are new LED headlights with wider road illumination and smaller openings for the fog lights. For 2021, Honda is offering new alloy wheel designs and a new gray pearl color on some trims.

Inside, lower trims now come standard with an 8-inch touch screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. All trims now come standard with a rear-seat reminder that alerts the driver to check back seats before exiting the car.