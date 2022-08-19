McLaren Solus GT is a hypercar that lands somewhere between fantasy and reality

The 25-unit production run is pre-sold. Deliveries begin next year.

McLaren has developed a hypercar that blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

The track-only McLaren Solus GT debuted Friday at Monterey Car Week in California.

The 25-vehicle production run is pre-sold, and deliveries begin next year. McLaren did not disclose pricing, but a source estimated it at $3 million to $4 million.

The single-seater Solus GT brings to life a futuristic McLaren concept featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game.

"Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren's expertise to bring it to reality, [the Solus GT] epitomizes our pioneering spirit," McLaren Automotive's newly minted CEO, Michael Leiters, said in a statement.

McLaren Solus GT

Track power

The company said the Solus GT is capable of the fastest lap times of any McLaren outside single-seater racing and delivers a Formula One-like driving experience.

A naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V-10 engine delivers more than 840 hp and up to 479 pound-feet of torque.

Weighing less than 2,205 pounds, the Solus GT can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of more than 200 mph.

The F1-inspired suspension design incorporates ride height springs and a heave spring and damper system to provide stiffness at high speed by limiting vertical movement.

Designed for speed

McLaren designed the Solus GT to be lightweight and aerodynamically efficient.

The engine is integrated into the chassis — a first for a McLaren production car. Common in race car construction, this reduces weight by eliminating the need for additional chassis structures or subframes behind the carbon-fiber monocoque.

The car features a motorsports-inspired intake above the cockpit that feeds cold air into the engine.

A fixed rear wing delivers more than 2,645 pounds of downforce, ensuring the vehicle stays planted as it hurtles at triple-digit speeds.

3D-printed titanium components for the halo cockpit protection structure and roll hoop further trim weight.

The wheels are shrouded in aerodynamic pods and located by suspension arms. A large front splitter feeds air into ground-effect tunnels before it exits the car via a full diffuser.

The Solus GT does not sport McLaren's signature dihedral doors. Instead, the cockpit canopy slides forward through a shallow arc — fighter jet-style — to allow access to the single seat. Sadly, the Top Gun soundtrack is not included.

