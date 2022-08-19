McLaren Solus GT is a hypercar that lands somewhere between fantasy and reality

McLaren has developed a hypercar that blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

The track-only McLaren Solus GT debuted Friday at Monterey Car Week in California.

The 25-vehicle production run is pre-sold, and deliveries begin next year. McLaren did not disclose pricing, but a source estimated it at $3 million to $4 million.

The single-seater Solus GT brings to life a futuristic McLaren concept featured in the Gran Turismo Sport video game.

"Engineered free of any restrictions from road or race regulations, but with the full spectrum of McLaren's expertise to bring it to reality, [the Solus GT] epitomizes our pioneering spirit," McLaren Automotive's newly minted CEO, Michael Leiters, said in a statement.