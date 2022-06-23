Dodge poised to promote electrified future

The Stellantis brand says it's going to be an electric summer.

Dodge plans a series of product announcements from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17 in the lead up to Detroit's Aug. 20 Woodward Dream Cruise,

Dodge says it's going to be an electric summer.

The Stellantis performance brand plans to preview future products in August during what it calls Speed Week.

It kicks off Aug. 12 with a press preview for the MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event that takes place the next day. Roadkill Nights spotlights muscle car culture with legal drag racing, vehicle displays and Hellcat thrill rides with professional drivers.

Dodge plans a series of product announcements from Aug. 15 to 17 in the lead-up to suburban Detroit's Aug. 20 Woodward Dream Cruise, where the brand will have a display for the first time since 2019.

Dodge says it will make "current muscle announcements" on Aug. 15. The next day will see "gateway muscle" updates before "future muscle" plans are unveiled on Aug. 17.

Dodge's electric muscle car concept is expected to be among the reveals. The brand is launching a battery-electric muscle car in 2024.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in April that the automaker was looking to introduce the Hornet crossover, the brand's first plug-in hybrid, during Speed Week.

AutoForecast Solutions said the Hornet likely will be a sibling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and will be built in Italy. Automotive News in April reported Dodge's plan to add the Hornet in September.

Related Article
Dodge plans to reveal Hornet crossover in August
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota shows off Compact Cruiser EV concept in new images
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept off-road
Toyota shows off Compact Cruiser EV concept in new images
Flying-Spur-MAIN_i.gif
Bentley Flying Spur S set for Goodwood debut
Polestar3-MAIN_i.jpg
Polestar envisions producing 160,000 units a year for Polestar 3, Polestar 4
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-20-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-13-22
Read the issue
See our archive