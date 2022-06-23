Dodge poised to promote electrified future

Dodge says it's going to be an electric summer.

The Stellantis performance brand plans to preview future products in August during what it calls Speed Week.

It kicks off Aug. 12 with a press preview for the MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event that takes place the next day. Roadkill Nights spotlights muscle car culture with legal drag racing, vehicle displays and Hellcat thrill rides with professional drivers.

Dodge plans a series of product announcements from Aug. 15 to 17 in the lead-up to suburban Detroit's Aug. 20 Woodward Dream Cruise, where the brand will have a display for the first time since 2019.

Dodge says it will make "current muscle announcements" on Aug. 15. The next day will see "gateway muscle" updates before "future muscle" plans are unveiled on Aug. 17.

Dodge's electric muscle car concept is expected to be among the reveals. The brand is launching a battery-electric muscle car in 2024.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said in April that the automaker was looking to introduce the Hornet crossover, the brand's first plug-in hybrid, during Speed Week.

AutoForecast Solutions said the Hornet likely will be a sibling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and will be built in Italy. Automotive News in April reported Dodge's plan to add the Hornet in September.