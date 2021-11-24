Hellcat era set to burn out at Dodge

The Hellcat era at Dodge is coming to a screeching end.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority that the supercharged models are in their last days.

Redesigned versions of the Charger and Challenger muscle cars are expected to move to Stellantis' electrified STLA Large platform, which is capable of up to 500 miles of range.

"I will have this car, this platform, this powertrain as we know it, through the end of '23," Kuniskis told Motor Authority at the Los Angeles Auto Show this month. "There's two more years to buy a Hellcat, then it's history."