Hagerty acquires Detroit's Concours d'Elegance

"We have found the perfect caretaker for our cherished event, which will allow the concours and its partners to focus on a common goal — producing the richest automotive experience while serving the needs of our community," Moss said.

Tara Noftz will continue as director while Moss will remain as board chairman, Hagerty said.

A Hagerty spokesman said over time the event likely will expand beyond a static car show and become more of a motoring event, in line with the company's mission "to protect and champion driving and people's right to drive."

The Detroit concours started 41 years ago at Meadow Brook Hall, the historic home of Matilda Dodge Wilson, widow of automotive pioneer John Dodge, in suburban Detroit.

The event moved to the Inn at St. John's in Plymouth, Mich., in 2011.

The 2021 concours will feature more than 250 classic and historic vehicles ranging from the Gaslight Era and Modern Collectibles to Super Cars. Among the participants this year will be Richard Truett, an engineering reporter for Automotive News, who has been invited to show his silver 1981 Triumph TR8.

Hagerty, family owned and managed, has branched out in recent years to host or participate in more than 2,000 auto events a year.

Hagerty Drivers Club, with more than 650,000 members, stages special events, car shows, track days and seminars, and provides group discounts on car gear and driving.