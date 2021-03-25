Hagerty acquires Detroit's Concours d'Elegance

Hagerty said it will partner with current concours management to raise the annual event's profile

RICHARD TRUETT

The 2016 Concours d’Elegance of America at the Inn of St. John's in Plymouth, Mich. Hagerty has acquired the annual event, first staged 41 years ago.

Hagerty, a leading provider of insurance for vintage and enthusiast vehicles, has acquired Detroit's Concours d'Elegance of America, adding to its recent purchase of other automotive events such as the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and the California Mille.

Hagerty said it will partner with current concours management to raise the profile of the annual event — scheduled for July 23-25 after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The concours and other similar events in Pebble Beach, Calif., and Amelia Island, Fla., have been popular invite-only shows for car collectors, drawing thousands of fans and the general public as well.

"The Concours d'Elegance of America is a premiere event in the home of American car culture, and we couldn't be more honored to have the opportunity to help make it even better," Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a statement.

Concours d'Elegance of America Chairman Larry Moss called the change "serendipitous."

Ideal caretaker

"We have found the perfect caretaker for our cherished event, which will allow the concours and its partners to focus on a common goal — producing the richest automotive experience while serving the needs of our community," Moss said.

Tara Noftz will continue as director while Moss will remain as board chairman, Hagerty said.

A Hagerty spokesman said over time the event likely will expand beyond a static car show and become more of a motoring event, in line with the company's mission "to protect and champion driving and people's right to drive."

The Detroit concours started 41 years ago at Meadow Brook Hall, the historic home of Matilda Dodge Wilson, widow of automotive pioneer John Dodge, in suburban Detroit.

IMG-01

The event moved to the Inn at St. John's in Plymouth, Mich., in 2011.

The 2021 concours will feature more than 250 classic and historic vehicles ranging from the Gaslight Era and Modern Collectibles to Super Cars. Among the participants this year will be Richard Truett, an engineering reporter for Automotive News, who has been invited to show his silver 1981 Triumph TR8.

Hagerty, family owned and managed, has branched out in recent years to host or participate in more than 2,000 auto events a year.

Hagerty Drivers Club, with more than 650,000 members, stages special events, car shows, track days and seminars, and provides group discounts on car gear and driving.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Porsche shuns new VW Group platform for its own premium solution
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Porsche shuns new VW Group platform for its own premium solution
Porsche shuns new VW Group platform for its own premium solution
Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum will help design hybrid supercar
Former Jaguar designer Ian Callum will help design hybrid supercar
BMW's New Class platform will underpin all future products
BMW's New Class platform will underpin all future products
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-22-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive