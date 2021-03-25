Hagerty acquires Detroit's Concours d'Elegance

Hagerty, a leading provider of insurance for vintage and enthusiast vehicles, has acquired Detroit's Concours d'Elegance of America, adding to its recent purchase of other automotive events such as the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and the California Mille.
Hagerty said it will partner with current concours management to raise the profile of the annual event — scheduled for July 23-25 after a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The concours and other similar events in Pebble Beach, Calif., and Amelia Island, Fla., have been popular invite-only shows for car collectors, drawing thousands of fans and the general public as well.
"The Concours d'Elegance of America is a premiere event in the home of American car culture, and we couldn't be more honored to have the opportunity to help make it even better," Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty said in a statement.
Concours d'Elegance of America Chairman Larry Moss called the change "serendipitous."