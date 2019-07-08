GM's next-generation, midengine Corvette to tour U.S. dealerships

Chevrolet announced its next-generation Corvette, the nameplate's first midengine model, will tour over 125 dealerships in the U.S. through early 2020.

The new Corvette's reveal will be livestreamed July 18.

Kevin Kelly, senior manager of communications for Chevrolet cars and crossovers, said the tour is unlike anything Chevrolet has done for a new-vehicle reveal before.

"We're going to the dealerships ahead of the arrival of the car in showrooms," he said. "We're giving folks a chance to take a close look at the Corvette before it goes on sale."

The midengine layout is just part of the difference from past Corvettes, Kelly said.

"It is a completely new vehicle," he said. "It's a completely different layout and configuration. It's an all-new design."

Tour locations and dates have not yet been announced, said Kelly, but dealer partners have signed up to be a part of the tours.

The tours, starting on the East and West Coasts after the reveal, will include vehicle specialists and interactive displays.

Barry Engle, president of the Americas at GM, said the livestreamed event will be a way for enthusiasts to see the vehicle.

"Viewers will hear directly from Chevrolet leadership, engineering and some special guests about the highlights and background of this first midengine Corvette," Engle said in a statement.

The livestream event will open online at 10:30 p.m. EDT at media.chevrolet.com/nextgenCorvette.