GMC's electric Hummer SUV set for April 3 debut

Reservations for the second Hummer EV will also open April 3 during the NCAA men's basketball tournament

GMC
The silhouette of the Hummer EV SUV is seen in an image released by GMC on Monday.

DETROIT — GMC plans to unveil and begin taking reservations next month for the electric Hummer SUV, a sibling of the 2022 Hummer pickup.

GMC will show the SUV on April 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern time during the NCAA Final Four men's basketball tournament, the brand said in a statement Monday.

General Motors is expected to begin building the SUV at Factory Zero in Detroit in early 2023, with an annual volume target of 50,000 vehicles, according to AutoForecast Solutions. GM has not confirmed production details.

AutoForecast Solutions expects the SUV to be the same size as the pickup with a unique roofline and a possible third row of seating. It will be powered by GM's proprietary Ultium batteries, which have a maximum range of 450 miles.

GM has committed to spend $27 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development and to launch 30 EVs globally through 2025. The automaker said it plans to have a zero-emissions, light-duty portfolio by 2035.

The electric Hummer SUV took center stage with Doug Parks, GM’s global product development chief, left, and CEO Mary Barra, at a briefing in late Nov. 2020.

