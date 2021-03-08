GMC's electric Hummer SUV set for April 3 debut

DETROIT — GMC plans to unveil and begin taking reservations next month for the electric Hummer SUV, a sibling of the 2022 Hummer pickup.

GMC will show the SUV on April 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern time during the NCAA Final Four men's basketball tournament, the brand said in a statement Monday.

General Motors is expected to begin building the SUV at Factory Zero in Detroit in early 2023, with an annual volume target of 50,000 vehicles, according to AutoForecast Solutions. GM has not confirmed production details.

AutoForecast Solutions expects the SUV to be the same size as the pickup with a unique roofline and a possible third row of seating. It will be powered by GM's proprietary Ultium batteries, which have a maximum range of 450 miles.

GM has committed to spend $27 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development and to launch 30 EVs globally through 2025. The automaker said it plans to have a zero-emissions, light-duty portfolio by 2035.