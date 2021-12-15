GMC to unwrap Sierra Denali EV in 2022

DETROIT — General Motors plans an electric GMC Sierra Denali that will be introduced next year, GMC said Wednesday in a statement previewing the pickup's grille and lighting sequence.

The electric Sierra will only be available in the high-end Denali subbrand at launch. It will be powered by GM's proprietary Ultium battery and built at its Factory Zero electric truck plant in Detroit.

GMC's Denali and AT4 subbrands make up about 45 percent of the gasoline-powered Sierra's retail sales, GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred said in October.

The electric Sierra makes for the third electric vehicle in GMC's lineup: The Hummer pickup is expected to ship to dealerships this month, and the Hummer SUV is slated to go sale in 2023.

GM plans to reveal the electric Chevrolet Silverado at CES next month, with production set to begin in 2023.