GMC plans trailer-capable Super Cruise on Sierra Denali

General Motors will launch a trailer-capable version of its Super Cruise technology on the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali, GMC said Wednesday.

The driver-assist, hands-free technology is now only available on Cadillac models. The Chevrolet Bolt EV will also be equipped with Super Cruise next year. The enhanced version of Super Cruise will also enable trailering for the 80 percent of Sierra drivers who tow, Phil Brook, vice president of marketing for Buick and GMC, said during a media briefing Tuesday.

"Our thinking was to democratize the technology by putting it in a vehicle like Sierra and really be able to offer it to a wide range of people across the country," Brook said. "It won't just be in big cities. It will be in every town, every state because we have such wide coverage, particularly with the Sierra."

Super Cruise will be available on the late 2022 model-year light-duty pickups, GMC said. Light-duty Sierra sales climbed 3.4 percent through the third quarter to 126,063 vehicles, according to GM.

Super Cruise, which utilizes a driver attention system, LiDAR mapping data, cameras, sensors and GPS, is available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

GM said in February that Super Cruise will be available on 22 nameplates by 2023. The technology launched on the now-defunct Cadillac CT6. This year, Cadillac launched it on the 2021 Escalade, CT4 and CT5.

GM designed Super Cruise to fit within a new digital vehicle platform, which it's implementing as vehicles are redesigned.