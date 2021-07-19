GMC to launch electric pickup

DETROIT — GMC will join the electric pickup fray, executives said Monday.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, told reporters a full-size electric pickup would arrive in "due course." Aldred declined to say whether the pickup would share the Sierra name with its gasoline-powered counterpart.

GMC's confirmation of an electric pickup follows Chevrolet's April announcement that it would build an electric Silverado, powered by GM's proprietary Ultium battery, at GM's Factory Zero plant in Detroit. Forecasters expect GM to also build the GMC pickup at Factory Zero, alongside the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, the 2024 Hummer EV SUV and the Cruise Origin.

GM declined to provide production timing for the full-size pickups, but forecasters expect both to go on sale in 2023, facing a number of competitors, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.