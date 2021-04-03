GMC to launch electric Hummer SUV in 2023

DETROIT -- GMC is expanding the Hummer EV lineup with an SUV, a more urban and family-oriented version of the 2022 pickup, and will begin sales with a special launch model priced at more than $100,000.

The 2024 Hummer SUV Edition 1, which General Motors plans to start building in early 2023, is powered by the company's proprietary Ultium battery. It will have a range of about 300 miles, 830 hp and a GM-estimated 11,500 pound-foot of torque, to power from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

GMC unveiled the SUV in a commercial Saturday during the NCAA Men's Final Four basketball tournament. The ad, narrated by NBA star LeBron James, highlights signature Hummer features, such as Extract Mode and CrabWalk, GMC said. Reservations for the Hummer SUV opened at 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

"GMC Hummer EVs were envisioned to be the most capable and compelling electric supertrucks ever," Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, said in a statement. "The new Hummer EV SUV is the next chapter, offering more options for customers to tailor the truck to their lifestyles, while continuing to encourage them to forge new paths with zero emissions."

The return of Hummer is shaping up to be gold mine for GM, which dropped the brand after failing to find a buyer during its 2009 bankruptcy.

The first Hummer EV pickup produced was auctioned off for charity late last month for $2.5 million, or $1.5 million more than the first 2021 Ford Bronco fetched from the same auctioneer. GM says reservations for the Hummer Edition 1 pickup, priced from $112,595, are also sold out.

Forecasting firm AutoForecast Solutions expects GM to produce 1,200 Hummer pickups in 2022. It goes on sale late this year.