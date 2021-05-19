GMC Hummer EV pickup to weigh 4.5 tons at launch

A fully loaded 2022 GMC Hummer Edition 1 pickup will weigh 9,046 pounds, or 4.5 tons — more than twice as much as a base level GMC Sierra full-size pickup.

The electric Hummer will be more than 900 pounds heavier than the original Hummer H1 and more than 2,000 pounds heavier than a 2021 Sierra 2500 or 3500 4x4 with a standard bed. The Hummer's curb weight was reported Monday by GM-Trucks.com and confirmed to Automotive News by GMC.

GMC has dubbed the Hummer a supertruck. The brand says the pickup will offer 1,000 hp, 11,500 pound-feet of torque and a 0-to-60-mph time of three seconds. The Hummer "is bound to shatter expectations of what an electric vehicle can do," a spokesman said Wednesday.

The pickup will launch this fall with the low-volume Edition 1 trim, starting at $112,595, including shipping. That will be followed by the 3X in fall 2022, the 2X in spring 2023, and the 2 in spring 2024.

An SUV version is scheduled to go on sale in early 2023.

The Hummer pickup has a General Motors-estimated range of 350 miles on a full charge, and the heavy battery pack making that possible will account for a significant portion of the truck's curb weight.

The Cadillac Lyriq, an electric midsize crossover, will weigh 5,610 pounds, about 1,000 pounds more than the gasoline-powered Cadillac XT6, which is similar in size. The Lyriq, which has half as many Ultium battery modules as the Hummer pickup, is scheduled to go on sale early next year.