GMC goes camping with off-road Canyon concept

GMC has created a pickup that can be a foundation for camping enthusiasts who go off-road. The brand unveiled a concept vehicle Friday based on the Canyon midsize pickup.

The concept, the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX, features a roof-mounted tent, 270-degree awning, a cooler and kitchenette, truck bed storage with drawers and a solar panel.

The pickup shows how the Canyon AT4, designed for off-roading, could be customized for an overlanding enthusiast, GMC said. GMC revealed the concept at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021.