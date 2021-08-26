GMC goes camping with off-road Canyon concept

The pickup demonstrates how the Canyon AT4, designed for off-roading, could be customized for an overlanding enthusiast, GMC said.

GMC has created a pickup that can be a foundation for camping enthusiasts who go off-road. The brand unveiled a concept vehicle Friday based on the Canyon midsize pickup.

The concept, the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX, features a roof-mounted tent, 270-degree awning, a cooler and kitchenette, truck bed storage with drawers and a solar panel.

The pickup shows how the Canyon AT4, designed for off-roading, could be customized for an overlanding enthusiast, GMC said. GMC revealed the concept at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021.

"We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC's commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept's design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles," Duncan Aldred, Buick-GMC global vice president, said in a statement.

From January through July, more than half of Canyon buyers chose the sporty, off-road AT4 trim, GMC said, and half of all Canyon buyers were new to GMC.

The OVRLANDX concept includes off-roading features such as a wide off-road chassis with enhanced underbody coverage, front and rear electronic locking differentials and a spare tire swivel mount so a spare tire can be kept on the back of the truck and swivel out of the way of the tailgate when bed access is needed, GMC said.

The pickup could wade through 32 inches of water, and a custom-tailored snorkel would allow for filtered and cooler air intake, GMC said.

