GM powers up 2020 Silverado HD pickup line

FLINT, Mich. — General Motors is adding size, power and options to the redesigned 2020 Silverado HD pickup.

The vehicles, when they arrive in showrooms midyear, will be available in five trim levels — Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country — across 22 cab, bed, chassis and driveline configurations.

They, like their GMC Sierra HD siblings, will be available with two new powertrains.

The standard engine is a new 6.6-liter gasoline V-8 with direct injection making 401 hp and 464 pound-feet of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. That's an 11 percent increase in horsepower and a 22 percent increase in peak torque, respectively, resulting in 18 percent more towing capability —17,400 pounds — according to GM. It replaces a 6.0-liter gasoline V-8 that delivered 360 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque.

The optional engine is a 6.6-liter diesel V-8 rated at 445 hp and 910 pound-feet of torque coupled with a 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with Allison.

The diesel model, combined with additional upgrades, boosts max towing 52 percent — now up to 35,500 pounds on Regular Cab, two-wheel drive, dually rear-wheel models.

The performance details from GM come as crosstown rival, Ford Motor Co., said it expects its 2020 Super Duty trucks with a new 7.3-liter engine to be the most powerful gasoline V-8 in its class.

The optional engine is in addition to Ford already offering a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel and a standard 6.2-liter V-8.

The 2020 Silverado HD, according to GM, is 10.4 inches longer than the outgoing truck, 1.4 inches wider and 1.6 inches taller. Its wheelbase also is 5.2 inches longer.