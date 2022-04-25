GM to launch Corvette EV

General Motors will launch electrified versions of the Chevrolet Corvette sports car starting next year, GM President Mark Reuss said Monday.

Reuss told CNBC that GM will launch an "electrified" version of the Corvette in 2023, followed by a fully electric version later.

The all-electric Corvette will be powered by GM's proprietary Ultium battery platform.

In September 2020, GM reassigned engineers who worked on the midengine Corvette to an EV team in an effort to give future EVs a high-performance flair.

GM aspires to have an all-electric lineup by 2035.