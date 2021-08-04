GM to introduce 2 new electric commercial vehicles

The first will be a full-sized battery electric cargo van and the the other will be a medium-duty electric truck.

Reuters

GM already has announced plans for the BrightDrop EV600.

DETROIT -- General Motors will introduce two new commercial vehicles beyond the EV600 electric van it already plans to introduce later this year, CEO Mary Barra said on Wednesday.

The first will be a full-sized battery electric cargo van for the Chevrolet brand and the the other will be a medium-duty truck using both the company's Ultium electric battery and Hydrotec hydrogen full cell technologies, she said during a conference call with analysts after GM reported its second-quarter results.

“We will have electric solutions for almost any hauling or towing job you can imagine," Barra said.

"Both will complement BrightDrop and keep our commercial fleet market share growing, and we'll share more details about these products as we move forward."

Related Article
GM's BrightDrop locks in second customer with order for 12,600 electric vans
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Acura to retire NSX supercar with Type S variant
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
NSX supercar
Acura to retire NSX supercar with Type S variant
Toyota axing Avalon sedan after 2022 model year
Toyota axing Avalon sedan after 2022 model year
Toyota Land Cruiser 2022.jpg
Toyota downsizes engines, adds tech on next-gen Land Cruiser
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-2-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive