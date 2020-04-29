GM delays Hummer EV reveal

DETROIT -- General Motors is postponing the debut of the GMC Hummer high-performance electric pickup because of the coronavirus, a spokesman said Wednesday.

GM planned the debut for May 20 at a GMC dealer meeting in Las Vegas, but the event has been canceled. The spokesman said GM will look at all options, including a virtual event, when it reschedules the reveal "as the pandemic continues to affect all parts of business."

GM plans to build the Hummer at its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, which was being retooled to become GM's EV manufacturing hub. Construction has been put on hold to comply with Michigan's stay-at-home order. It's unclear when the project will resume, but Michigan's governor is planning to allow construction activities to resume in the state May 7 .

With GM's designers and engineers unable to go to work at GM's Tech Center in Warren, Mich., most development work has stopped. But GM says the Hummer pickup will go on sale in late 2021 as planned.

In January, GM announced the return of the Hummer name after it was dropped a decade earlier. GMC aired an ad during the Super Bowl , Bowl, featuring NBA star LeBron James , that teased viewers by only showing the truck's slotted grille and specs.

The Hummer will be available with multiple electric motors, numerous battery packs and a top horsepower rating of 1,000. GM says the highest torque rating will be 11,500 pound-feet.

No prices have been announced. The main competition for the Hummer EV will be Rivian's RT1 electric truck. Ford is planning an electric F-150. Startup Bollinger Motors continues development work on its electric truck and SUV.

Hannah Lutz contributed to this report.