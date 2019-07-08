GM auctions last 7th-generation Corvette, donates proceeds to charity

The bid set a record for a manufacturer-donated car sold by Barrett-Jackson, and the proceeds benefited a New York charity.

This month, Chevrolet will finally introduce the eighth generation of the Corvette, the first production version with the engine behind the driver. The last of the seventh-generation cars rolled off the line in the spring, but there was still one last bit of official business to take care of: selling it.

That last C7 Corvette, a black, fully loaded Z06 packing a 650-hp LT4 engine and seven-speed manual transmission, sold June 28 to an anonymous phone bidder at a Barrett-Jackson auction for a cool $2.7 million. General Motors donated the proceeds to a New York charity, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, that builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured service members and helps pay off the mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The $2.7 million bid, a record for a manufacturer-donated car sold by Barrett-Jackson, willallow construction of five houses to begin.

"It's appropriate that the most iconic vehicle ever built in the U.S. has the honor of being the highest auctioned vehicle at Barrett-Jackson for a charity," said Steve Hill, GM's U.S. vice president of sales, service and marketing. "What makes me proud to be a GM employee is the fact that we've supported the military and veterans for over 100 years. This is a great evening, but tomorrow morning we get back to work to help more service members in need."

