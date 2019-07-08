GM auctions last 7th-generation Corvette, donates proceeds to charity

This month, Chevrolet will finally introduce the eighth generation of the Corvette, the first production version with the engine behind the driver. The last of the seventh-generation cars rolled off the line in the spring, but there was still one last bit of official business to take care of: selling it.

That last C7 Corvette, a black, fully loaded Z06 packing a 650-hp LT4 engine and seven-speed manual transmission, sold June 28 to an anonymous phone bidder at a Barrett-Jackson auction for a cool $2.7 million. General Motors donated the proceeds to a New York charity, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, that builds mortgage-free smart homes for catastrophically injured service members and helps pay off the mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The $2.7 million bid, a record for a manufacturer-donated car sold by Barrett-Jackson, willallow construction of five houses to begin.

"It's appropriate that the most iconic vehicle ever built in the U.S. has the honor of being the highest auctioned vehicle at Barrett-Jackson for a charity," said Steve Hill, GM's U.S. vice president of sales, service and marketing. "What makes me proud to be a GM employee is the fact that we've supported the military and veterans for over 100 years. This is a great evening, but tomorrow morning we get back to work to help more service members in need."