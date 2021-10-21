GM to add high-end trims, Super Cruise on 2022 GMC Sierra

The 2022 GMC Sierra is expected to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter.

DETROIT — GMC's freshened Sierra pickup will offer more luxury touches with two new high-end trims, additional standard technology and a hands-free driving option for the Denali subbrand, GMC said Thursday.

The new trims — Denali Ultimate and AT4X — will capitalize on the popularity of GMC's Denali and AT4 subbrands, which make up about 45 percent of the Sierra full-size pickup's retail sales, and further solidify GMC's claim to the premium pickup market, said Duncan Aldred, global vice president of GMC.

The 2022 Sierra, revealed during the NFL's Thursday Night Football broadcast, is expected to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter. Despite the ongoing microchip shortage that has hampered production industrywide, Aldred is confident that Sierras will ship to dealers on schedule. GM has prioritized full-size pickup and SUV production throughout the chip crisis and expects to break a Sierra sales record this year.

GMC has sold 191,186 Sierra pickups this year through September, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. But Sierra sales fell 22 percent in the third quarter. The Sierra, Ram and Nissan Titan are the only full-size pickups to post higher sales through September, with the Sierra's share of the segment rising to 11.5 percent from 10.4 percent a year earlier.

GMC expects the additional trims to result in Denali and AT4 making up at least half of Sierra sales.

GM's Super Cruise driver-assist technology will be available on all Denali trims for the 2022 model year, and it will come standard on the Denali Ultimate. The latest version of Super Cruise includes automatic lane-changing and trailering capability.

GMC customers "love the premium-ness, and they love the luxury of Denali. But they want more standard equipment, and they want unrivaled technology," Molly Peck, vice president of marketing for Buick-GMC, said during a media briefing. "That's where Super Cruise hands-free driving becomes standard within the Denali Ultimate Package."

The Denali Ultimate will start at $80,395, nearly $50,000 more than the low-level Sierra Pro trim and about $20,000 more than the standard Denali. The AT4X will start at $74,995, about $14,000 more than the standard AT4. Both prices include shipping.

Even with high price tags, Aldred is confident that the new trims will increase sales volume.

"There's a lot of personal expenditure in the marketplace," he said. "Just look at the success we've had in terms of Hummer reservations or just those average transaction prices we've seen, whether it be across the new Yukon or the Sierra as it is."

Denali Ultimate

The Denali Ultimate will be powered by a 420-hp, 6.2-liter V-8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The pickup has electronic precision shift and four-wheel drive.

The Sierra's highest trim includes:

  • 22-inch wheels finished in Low Gloss Black with machined accents
  • GMC logo and front fender trim featuring Mount Denali
  • CarbonPro composite cargo box
  • Leather-trimmed instrument panel and leather-wrapped door panels
  • Etched stainless-steel speaker grilles
  • 16-way power-adjustable and massaging front seats
AT4X

More than half of AT4 buyers are new to GMC, and Aldred expects the AT4 to soon become GMC's top-selling trim.

Tim Demetrio, GM's engineering group manager for performance, said the new AT4X trim delivers both a luxury and off-road experience "to a pinnacle."

"It's one thing to go off-road with a truly capable vehicle. It's another thing to go off-road and have massaging seats," he said. "We really wanted to elevate the off-roading experience for customers to a place that's not out there in the marketplace."

The luxury trim within GMC's AT4 off-road subbrand includes:

  • A standard 6.2-liter V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission
  • Payload capability of 1,420 pounds and a trailering rating of 8,900 pounds
  • Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal rock crawling
  • Front and rear e-locking differentials
Other highlights

Lower trim levels will come with a revamped interior that includes a 13.4-inch touch screen, a built-in Google infotainment system and a redesigned center console. The freshened exterior features a new grille and headlamp design.

Sierras powered by the 3-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine will have a tow rating of 13,200 pounds with an optional max tow package, 4,000 pounds more than on the 2021 Sierra.

