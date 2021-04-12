GM adds to electric buildup

DETROIT — The electric pickup wars are getting juiced.

General Motors has confirmed plans to introduce a battery-powered version of its top-selling U.S. nameplate — the Chevrolet Silverado, also one of the nation's most popular light vehicles.

This Silverado will be designed and engineered as an electric vehicle from the ground up, GM said last week, and will be powered by the automaker's Ultium batteries, with a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.

The Ultium platform, along with virtual engineering tools and technology, has allowed GM to cut vehicle development timing from concept to launch nearly in half, to 26 months.

The Silverado will face a slew of upcoming electric competitors, including a battery-powered version of the Ford F-150, Rivian's R1T and Tesla's Cybertruck.