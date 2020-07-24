Genesis pushes GV80, G80 launches to fall

Genesis, citing the coronavirus outbreak, is delaying the U.S. launches of its first crossover, the 2021 GV80, and its redesigned 2021 G80 sedan until this fall.

Both vehicles are built in Ulsan, South Korea, and were scheduled to go on sale this summer.

The reason for the delay was the shutdown of much of Michigan during the COVID-19 outbreak in the spring, including the EPA's offices and laboratories in Ann Arbor that certify vehicle emissions, a Genesis spokesman said Friday.

Genesis' U.S. sales dipped 25 percent in the first half, with G80 deliveries off 40 percent to 2,001. The brand is counting on the two vehicles to jump-start volume.

The midsize GV80 is priced from $49,925, including shipping — while packed with standard safety equipment and luxury features — in a deliberate move to draw consumers from rival brands.

The latest G80 is engineered on a new platform and features new powertrains and safety technology.

Genesis said both vehicles have generated more than 14,500 reservations combined.