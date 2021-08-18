Genesis pulls cover on GV60 EV crossover

The compact crossover, the luxury brand's initial EV, is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year in U.S.

LOS ANGELES — Upstart luxury brand Genesis revealed its initial electric vehicle developed on a dedicated EV platform, the GV60 compact crossover.

While the Genesis EV is billed as a crossover, the automaker gave it a unique shape to appear more like a coupe.

"When viewed from the side, GV60 reveals the smooth and dynamic profile of a high-performance coupe," Genesis said Wednesday. "GV60's exterior design highlights its high-performance image along with a dynamic and smooth appearance."

The GV60 is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year in the U.S., or about the same time frame as the EV version of the G80 midsize sedan.

The GV60 is build on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform shared with the coming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The electrified G80 is based on a modified gasoline-vehicle platform.

The Ioniq 5, which is coming to the U.S. later this year, comes in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with an estimated 300 miles of range on the rwd model with the extended-range battery pack. The EV6, coming next year, has a GT variant with 576 horsepower that will be available in 2023, according to Kia.

Genesis did not provide mechanical details or pricing on the GV60.

The Genesis EV uses the brand's current design language that incorporates parallel lines on the interior and exterior to distinguish it visually.

"The distinct two-line quad lamps add character to a refined and voluminous body. A wider and more athletic crest grille has been placed below the quad lamps to emphasize the dynamic performance of the vehicle and to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody," Genesis said.

The GV60 has flush door handles that pop out automatically when approaching the vehicle with an electronic key.

Inside, Genesis is emphasizing a clean design with luxury touches but minimal clutter.

A unique element is a crystal-design shifter that also indicates when the vehicle is on and ready to drive.

"The crystal sphere is one of the most compelling design elements of the GV60. When the vehicle is turned off, the crystal sphere provides ambient lighting, adding to the aesthetic of the driving experience," the compnay said. "When you're ready to drive, the sphere rotates and the SBW [shift by wire] appears, creating an indoor atmosphere of futuristic mobility."

The GV60 has large side-by-side displays for instrumentation and infotainment. The images released by Genesis also show the company's camera-based side view mirrors, which are currently not approved for the U.S. market.

PHOTO GALLERY: Genesis GV60

 

 

The first electric vehicle from Genesis -- the GV60 crossover -- features a clamshell hood that combines the hood and fender.

 

