Genesis pulls cover on GV60 EV crossover

LOS ANGELES — Upstart luxury brand Genesis revealed its initial electric vehicle developed on a dedicated EV platform, the GV60 compact crossover.

While the Genesis EV is billed as a crossover, the automaker gave it a unique shape to appear more like a coupe.

"When viewed from the side, GV60 reveals the smooth and dynamic profile of a high-performance coupe," Genesis said Wednesday. "GV60's exterior design highlights its high-performance image along with a dynamic and smooth appearance."

The GV60 is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year in the U.S., or about the same time frame as the EV version of the G80 midsize sedan.

The GV60 is build on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform shared with the coming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The electrified G80 is based on a modified gasoline-vehicle platform.