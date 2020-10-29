Genesis fully unwraps GV70 crossover coming next year

LOS ANGELES — Genesis fully unwrapped its second crossover, the compact GV70, after teasing its exterior under a camouflage wrap in late September.

The upstart Korean luxury brand also released official photos of the sport model and said about 100 GV70 vehicles would be available for test drives on Korean roads over the next two months, prior to its official launch in its home market.

The GV70, which will be the fifth vehicle in the automaker's lineup, is expected in the U.S. sometime next year. Genesis also is expected to reveal an electric vehicle next year that likely will go on sale in 2022.

Genesis' first crossover, the midsize GV80, is being shipped to U.S. dealers and has gone on sale at some dealerships, a spokesman for the automaker said. The GV80's U.S. launch was delayed for several months because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The GV70 employs the brand's new styling language called Athletic Elegance. Over the last year, Genesis has updated its three-sedan lineup with the new styling language. The updated G70 sedan, on which the crossover is based, was revealed in early September as a 2022 model.

"The design of the GV70's front is thoroughly unique," Genesis said. "The iconic crest grille, which takes its shape from the Genesis logo, has been set lower than the quad lamps to reflect the SUV's athletic nature."

The side view employs an arching "parabolic line" and muscular fenders. At the rear is the brand's signature lighting with two parallel lines that also are used on the headlamps as a signature feature, Genesis said. The GV70's interior continues the brand's use of "white space" design for simplicity.

The Sport model includes a unique front bumper, 21-inch wheels and a large-diameter exhaust, the automaker said. The interior receives exclusive colors, a unique steering wheel and carbon-fiber trim pieces.

Genesis did not give details on powertrains or pricing. The current version of the G70 sedan comes standard with a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 252 hp and an optional 3.3-liter V-6 making 365 hp.

The GV70, like all Genesis vehicles, starts with a rear-drive platform and is available with all-wheel drive, Genesis said. The brand typically launches its vehicles in Korea several months before they arrive in the U.S.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford's electric van, E-Transit, set for Nov. 12 debut
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford's electric van, E-Transit, set for Nov. 12 debut
Ford's electric van, E-Transit, set for Nov. 12 debut
Bugatti Bolide is a study in speed set for the track
Bugatti Bolide is a study in speed set for the track
Jaguar revamps E-Pace for tough 2021 campaign in crowded space
Jaguar revamps E-Pace for tough 2021 campaign in crowded space
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-26-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive