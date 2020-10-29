Genesis fully unwraps GV70 crossover coming next year

LOS ANGELES — Genesis fully unwrapped its second crossover, the compact GV70, after teasing its exterior under a camouflage wrap in late September.

The upstart Korean luxury brand also released official photos of the sport model and said about 100 GV70 vehicles would be available for test drives on Korean roads over the next two months, prior to its official launch in its home market.

The GV70, which will be the fifth vehicle in the automaker's lineup, is expected in the U.S. sometime next year. Genesis also is expected to reveal an electric vehicle next year that likely will go on sale in 2022.

Genesis' first crossover, the midsize GV80, is being shipped to U.S. dealers and has gone on sale at some dealerships, a spokesman for the automaker said. The GV80's U.S. launch was delayed for several months because of the coronavirus outbreak.