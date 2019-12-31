Genesis' first crossover, GV80, signals new design direction

Genesis lifted the veil on its first crossover, showing a production version of the GV80 with many of the premium brand’s new design features, including high-tech quad lamps and an imposing Creste grille.

The long-awaited crossover also features the brand’s so-called Parabolic character line accentuating the sides and wheel arch treatment for “athletic elegance.”

The images of the production version GV80, expected to go on sale in 2020, show a vehicle that builds on the GV80 Concept introduced at the 2017 New York Auto Show. It resulted from a collaboration of Genesis design studios in South Korea, the United States and Germany.

Genesis said the vehicle is also based on a new rear-wheel drive platform.