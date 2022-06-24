Genesis Electrified G80 launch delayed

Genesis is pushing back the launch of the Electrified G80 sedan after a planned spring showroom debut. The automaker didn't disclose the reason but said more details about pricing and the on-sale date will not be available until late summer or early fall.

As recently as Wednesday, June 22, Genesis' website said the electric sedan was "coming spring 2022." It is being assembled at a plant in Ulsan, South Korea, alongside the standard G80 sedan and GV80 crossover.

The global microchip shortage and other supply chain bottlenecks have disrupted multiple product launches and vehicle availability around the world. They have had an impact more recently in Asia, notably China, where stringent COVID controls have upended output for automakers and suppliers.

The Electrified G80 will come with all-wheel drive only and two 136-kilowatt electric motors — one at the front and one at the rear — that are powered by an 87.2-kilowatt-hour battery. Combined output will be 365 hp and 516 pound-feet of torque.

It will have an ultrafast 800-volt architecture that will be able to charge 10 to 80 percent of the battery capacity on a 350-kW DC fast charger in 22 minutes. On a 240-kW Level 2 charger, it will charge from 10 to 100 percent in just over seven hours. The charging port is located in the front grille.