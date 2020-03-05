Genesis brings 'two lines' lighting look to next-gen G80 sedan

TOKYO – Genesis is bringing its new “two lines” signature lighting to the redesigned G80 and putting the midsize sedan on a new platform packed with new powertrains and other technology.

Pictures released Thursday of the next-generation G80 show a sleek four-door with a fastback silhouette, massive shield grille and distinctive hashmark lighting in the front, sides and rear.

The idea behind the lighting is to get Hyundai Motor Group’s premium brand noticed.

“A relationship begins at first sight. The distinctive ‘two lines’ signature of the Quadlamps presents a clear and unique Genesis identity within seconds,” Genesis design chief Sang Yup Lee said in a news release. “No matter what body type, sedan or SUV, the Quadlamps and Athletic Elegance design language present a distinctive brand identity.”

While its quality and satisfaction scores are industry-leading, the brand is still a big unknown to many. Sales are growing fast, but from a modest base.

The addition of the brand’s first crossover, the GV80, could also help put Genesis on more shopping lists. The GV80 went on sale in South Korean in January and land in the U.S. this summer.

The G80 goes on sale in the home market of South Korea this month, Genesis said. The G80 adopts the brand’s new Athletic Elegance design language that debuted in the GV80.