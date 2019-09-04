Former Jaguar design chief Callum revives Aston Martin Vanquish

Former Jaguar head of design Ian Callum has reworked the 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish for his first project since setting up an independent design company earlier this year.

Callum was responsible for designing the Vanquish while he worked at Aston Martin before he moved to Jaguar.

The V-12 coupe was widely praised at the time for modernizing Aston Martin, then owned by Ford Motor Co.

Callum said he has long wanted to update the design using modern materials and technologies.

"It's rare that a designer has the chance to retell the story of one of their own cars," he said in a statement. "Applying our design philosophy of balancing form and function has resulted in what we feel is the ultimate Vanquish."

The Vanquish has been reworked with the help of Swiss-based R-Reforged, a subsidiary of AF Racing, which prepares Aston Martin cars for Germany's DTM race series.

A total of 25 units of the Callum Vanquish will be produced at a cost of 660,000 pounds each ($805,000), including the cost of the donor car. Customers can also have their own car converted.

Callum has made "over 100" changes to the car covering the exterior, interior, engine and suspension.

"We have addressed many of the individual areas we feel deserved a second look," he said.