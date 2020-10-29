Ford's electric van, E-Transit, set for Nov. 12 debut

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.'s upcoming battery-electric van will be called the E-Transit and will be unveiled on Nov. 12.

The automaker disclosed the name and logo early Thursday just hours after CEO Jim Farley teased the unveiling on the company's third-quarter earnings call.

The E-Transit is expected to go on sale in 2021 as a 2022 model.

Ford's announcement comes days after it officially started production of the first in a new wave of EVs, the Mustang Mach-E. Unlike the Mach-E, however, the E-Transit will be marketed to commercial businesses.

Ford sees a significant opportunity to gain sales and market share by selling electric vehicles to business owners and fleet operators. It plans to offer software and telematics services in addition to EVs.

Farley on Wednesday called the E-Transit a "really big deal" for the company. Ford has committed to investing $11.5 billion in electrification through 2022.

Ford previously said the E-Transit will be available in cargo van, cutaway and chassis cab configurations, in addition to three roof heights and three body lengths.

The company agreed to build a Transit EV at its Kansas City Assembly Plant as part of a four-year contract with the UAW ratified late last year. It's also planning a Transit EV for Europe.

