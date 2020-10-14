Ford's 2021 Mustang Mach 1 to start at less than $53,000

DETROIT — The revived Mustang Mach 1 will start at $52,915, including shipping, when it hits dealerships next spring.

Ford Motor Co. revealed pricing Wednesday as it opened order banks for the limited-run performance pony car. Ford has not yet said how many will be produced.

The Mach 1 is being added to the Mustang lineup for the first time since 2004 as Ford discontinues the Shelby GT350 and Bullitt badges. The vehicle will include a number of parts from other models, including the 5.0-liter V-8 engine found in the Bullitt, the six-speed manual transmission from the GT350 and the rear-axle cooling system from the GT500.

The Mach 1's engine, however, has been specially calibrated to produce 480 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed manual transmission comes standard, although Ford will offer an optional 10-speed automatic.