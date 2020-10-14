Ford's 2021 Mustang Mach 1 to start at less than $53,000

DETROIT — The revived Mustang Mach 1 will start at $52,915, including shipping, when it hits dealerships next spring.

Ford Motor Co. revealed pricing Wednesday as it opened order banks for the limited-run performance pony car. Ford has not yet said how many will be produced.

The Mach 1 is being added to the Mustang lineup for the first time since 2004 as Ford discontinues the Shelby GT350 and Bullitt badges. The vehicle will include a number of parts from other models, including the 5.0-liter V-8 engine found in the Bullitt, the six-speed manual transmission from the GT350 and the rear-axle cooling system from the GT500.

The Mach 1's engine, however, has been specially calibrated to produce 480 hp and 420 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed manual transmission comes standard, although Ford will offer an optional 10-speed automatic.

The Mach 1 will start at roughly $4,000 more than the 2020 Bullitt, which started at $48,900, including shipping. It will cost almost $9,000 less than the 2020 GT350, which starts at $61,635, including shipping.

The vehicle will be built in Flat Rock, Mich., along with other Mustang variants.

Ford timed the opening of order banks and the release of pricing details to the 73rd anniversary of Chuck Yeager becoming the first person to break the sound barrier, known as Mach 1.

