Ford scraps F-150 diesel option because of low demand

The F-150's Power Stroke diesel engine, a variant of the Lion diesel engine that Ford builds for use in Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles, is built in England. It produces 250 hp and 440 pound-feet of torque.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is dropping the F-150 pickup's diesel engine option after just three years because of low demand.

The automaker informed dealers last week that it would no longer take orders for the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel option after July 16, according to a memo first published on an F-150 forum.

The memo also cited the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and a need to maximize production to meet demand.

"Our customers overwhelmingly order our EcoBoost V-6 gasoline engines, which is why we are removing the diesel from our lineup," a Ford spokeswoman said. "For customers who need maximum towing torque, we now offer the F-150 PowerBoost [hybrid] as the ideal combination of capability, power and fuel efficiency, which wasn't available when Power Stroke was introduced."

FORD
The 2018 Ford F-150's 3.0-liter diesel engine targeted an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg on the highway.

Ford said final Power Stroke deliveries will continue through late this year.

Ford hailed the diesel engine as one of the main selling points of the profitable pickup's midcycle freshening in 2018, touting its performance capabilities for customers who wanted to tow and haul more. Officials said then they expected roughly 5 percent of customers would select the diesel option.

The engine, a variant of the Lion diesel that Ford builds for use in Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles, is made in England. It produces 250 hp and 440 pound-feet of torque.

Ford said at the time that the engine's 30-mpg highway rating made the F-150 the most fuel-efficient full-size pickup on the market. The engine was carried over into the redesigned truck, which debuted last year.

Now, however, Ford is pivoting to electrified options, including the PowerBoost hybrid and, next year, the battery-electric F-150 Lightning.

The company still offers diesel engines in its Super Duty pickups.

Volvo drops V60, V90 wagons from U.S. lineup
