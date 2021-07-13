Ford scraps F-150 diesel option because of low demand

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is dropping the F-150 pickup's diesel engine option after just three years because of low demand.

The automaker informed dealers last week that it would no longer take orders for the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel option after July 16, according to a memo first published on an F-150 forum.

The memo also cited the ongoing global semiconductor shortage and a need to maximize production to meet demand.

"Our customers overwhelmingly order our EcoBoost V-6 gasoline engines, which is why we are removing the diesel from our lineup," a Ford spokeswoman said. "For customers who need maximum towing torque, we now offer the F-150 PowerBoost [hybrid] as the ideal combination of capability, power and fuel efficiency, which wasn't available when Power Stroke was introduced."