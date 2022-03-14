Ford rolls out aggressive plan to launch 7 EVs in Europe

The first EV will be a midsize crossover that will go into production at Ford's factory in Cologne, Germany, this year. The crossover will use Volkswagen Group's MEB electric platform that underpins the VW ID4, among other VW Group models.

Ford had already said it would build a new EV in Cologne, but this is the first mention of the model's body style.

The electric crossover will have a 500 km (311 mile) driving range on a single charge. Its name will be revealed later in 2022, with production commencing in 2023, Ford said.

A second vehicle, which Ford said was a "sports crossover," will also be built at Cologne starting in 2024. The vehicle is also expected to be based on the MEB platform.

The electric sports crossover means that EV production at the Cologne factory will increase to 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe.